Aspen Group’s Resolutions Passed at 2024 AGM

Aspen Group Limited announced the successful outcomes of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions being carried, including the re-election of directors and approval of securities issuance. The results reflect strong shareholder support in decisions concerning key management and strategic initiatives. Investors in the stock market may find these developments promising for the company’s continued growth and stability.

