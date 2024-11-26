Aspen Group’s Director Sees Surge in Securities Holdings

Aspen Group Limited (AU:APZ) has released an update.

Aspen Group Limited announces a significant change in Director David Dixon’s securities holdings, with an acquisition of 439,648 Performance Rights and 36,662 Stapled Securities. This increase follows shareholder approval at the 2024 AGM, reflecting potential strategic moves by the company. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it could impact Aspen’s stock trajectory.

