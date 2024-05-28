Aspen Group Slightly Ups Stake in Eureka Holdings

Aspen Group Limited (AU:APZ) has released an update.

Aspen Group Limited recently increased its stake in Eureka Group Holdings Limited, with its voting power rising marginally from 35.72% to 35.87%. This change occurred between March 25 and May 28, 2024, as a result of Aspen’s off-market takeover bids for Eureka’s shares. Following the takeover bids, Aspen now has a relevant interest in 109,009,330 Eureka shares.

