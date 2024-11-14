Aspen Group Sees Strong Support at Annual Meeting

Aspen Group Limited (AU:APZ) has released an update.

Aspen Group Limited successfully held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions, including the re-election of directors and approval of securities issuance, were carried with overwhelming support. The meeting’s results reflect strong shareholder confidence, with most resolutions receiving over 99% approval. This positive outcome could bolster investor sentiment towards Aspen Group’s future endeavors.

