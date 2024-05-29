Aspen Group Reports No Change in Subsidiary Status

Aspen (Group) Holdings Ltd. (SG:1F3) has released an update.

Aspen (Group) Holdings Limited has announced that there have been no significant changes regarding the winding up of its indirect subsidiary, Aspen Glove Sdn. Bhd., since their last communication. The company has promised to keep shareholders informed of any material developments through SGXNET.

