News & Insights

Stocks

Aspen Group Reports Earnings Boost and Strategic Acquisition

May 28, 2024 — 09:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aspen Group Limited (AU:APZ) has released an update.

Aspen Group Limited has announced an optimistic increase in their FY24 earnings guidance to 13.5 cents per security, driven by strong demand in residential markets and an 18% year-over-year growth in bookings for their parks portfolio. The company’s strategic acquisition of a 36% stake in Eureka Group Holdings, valued at $58 million, aims to enhance shareholder returns, with plans to influence Eureka’s board composition and leadership. Aspen’s financial position remains robust, with a 27% gearing ratio and a 3.5x interest cover ratio, despite rising interest rates.

For further insights into AU:APZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.