Aspen Group Reduces Stake in Eureka Holdings

Aspen Group Limited has announced a change in its voting power related to Eureka Group Holdings Limited, reducing its stake from 24.49% to 18.30%. This change is primarily due to the sale of 20.5 million shares as part of a Share Sale Agreement and a dilution from Eureka’s recent institutional entitlement offer. Investors may find interest in how this shift in ownership could impact the future strategies of both companies.

