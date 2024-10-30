Aspen Group Reduces Stake in Eureka Holdings

Aspen Group Limited (AU:APZ) has released an update.

Aspen Group Limited has reduced its voting power in Eureka Group Holdings Limited from 35.87% to 24.49% following the sale of 34.6 million shares, valued at $21.1 million. This significant change in shareholding might impact Aspen’s influence over Eureka, making it a point of interest for investors observing shifts in company control. Such movements could affect the strategic direction and market perception of both companies.

