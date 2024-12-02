Aspen Group Reaffirms Commitment Amid BKIP2 Proposal Rejection

Aspen (Group) Holdings Ltd. (SG:1F3) has released an update.
Aspen (Group) Holdings Ltd. and its partners in the Consortium have expressed their commitment to transparency and collaboration following the rejection of their proposal for the Batu Kawan Industrial Park 2 project. Despite being turned down by the Penang Development Corporation without explanation, the Consortium remains steadfast in its dedication to open communication.
