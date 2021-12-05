Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Aspen Group Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In July 2021, Aspen Group had US$6.6m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$10m. That means it had a cash runway of around 8 months as of July 2021. Notably, analysts forecast that Aspen Group will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 14 months. Essentially, that means the company will either reduce its cash burn, or else require more cash. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Aspen Group Growing?

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that Aspen Group actually boosted its cash burn by 26%, year on year. The good news is that operating revenue increased by 34% in the last year, indicating that the business is gaining some traction. On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Aspen Group Raise Cash?

Given the trajectory of Aspen Group's cash burn, many investors will already be thinking about how it might raise more cash in the future. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Aspen Group's cash burn of US$10m is about 15% of its US$69m market capitalisation. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

Is Aspen Group's Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Aspen Group's cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its cash runway has us a bit worried. There's no doubt that shareholders can take a lot of heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven before too long. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. On another note, Aspen Group has 4 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

