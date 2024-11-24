News & Insights

Aspen Group Issues New Securities to Boost Incentives

November 24, 2024 — 08:57 pm EST

Aspen Group Limited (AU:APZ) has released an update.

Aspen Group Limited has announced the issuance of 73,324 fully paid ordinary units as part of a short-term incentive payment plan approved by shareholders. These securities are scheduled for quotation on November 25, 2024, under the ASX code APZ. This move aims to reward and incentivize stakeholders, potentially impacting the company’s stock market performance.

