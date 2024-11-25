Aspen Group Issues New Performance Rights

Aspen Group Limited (AU:APZ) has released an update.

Aspen Group has announced the issuance of 1,859,468 performance rights under an employee incentive scheme, which are currently unquoted and subject to transfer restrictions. This move reflects Aspen’s strategy to align employee incentives with company performance, potentially impacting its future financial outlook.

