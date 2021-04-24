Aspen Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ASPU) Path To Profitability

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Aspen Group, Inc., an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of US$5.7m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$8.8m, the US$125m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Aspen Group will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Consensus from 6 of the American Consumer Services analysts is that Aspen Group is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$8.0m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 75%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Aspen Group's upcoming projects, however, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Aspen Group has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

