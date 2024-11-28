Aspen Group Holds Steady Amid Subsidiary Liquidation

Aspen (Group) Holdings Ltd. (SG:1F3) has released an update.

Aspen (Group) Holdings Limited has announced that there have been no significant updates regarding the liquidation of its subsidiary, Aspen Glove Sdn. Bhd., since the last announcement in October 2024. The company assures shareholders that it will provide updates on any material changes through SGXNET.

