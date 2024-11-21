News & Insights

Aspen Group Holds AGM with Poll Voting

November 21, 2024 — 09:12 am EST

Aspen (Group) Holdings Ltd. (SG:1F3) has released an update.

Aspen (Group) Holdings Ltd. held its Annual General Meeting at the Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium, where all proposed resolutions were voted on by poll. The meeting, chaired by Mr. Cheah Teik Seng, featured introductions of the Board and Chief Financial Officer, with Tricor Singapore and Entrust Advisory ensuring the integrity of the voting process.

