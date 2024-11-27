Aspen Group Director John Carter Increases Holdings

Aspen Group Limited (AU:APZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Aspen Group Limited has announced a notable change in the interest holdings of Director John Carter following the company’s 2024 AGM. Carter acquired an additional 439,648 Performance Rights and 36,662 Stapled Securities, with the securities valued at approximately $1.251 per Performance Right and $1.79 per Stapled Security. This adjustment reflects shareholder approval and highlights Carter’s strengthened position within the company.

For further insights into AU:APZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.