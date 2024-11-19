News & Insights

Stocks

Aspen Group Director Increases Stake in Company

November 19, 2024 — 09:51 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aspen Group Limited (AU:APZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Aspen Group Limited has announced that Director John Freedman has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 20,247 additional stapled securities. This acquisition brings his total holdings to 40,383 stapled securities, reflecting confidence in the company’s future prospects. The transaction was completed via an on-market purchase valued at $49,259.10.

For further insights into AU:APZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.