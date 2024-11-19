Aspen Group Director Increases Stake in Company

Aspen Group Limited (AU:APZ) has released an update.

Aspen Group Limited has announced that Director John Freedman has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 20,247 additional stapled securities. This acquisition brings his total holdings to 40,383 stapled securities, reflecting confidence in the company’s future prospects. The transaction was completed via an on-market purchase valued at $49,259.10.

