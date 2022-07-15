Aspen Funds to Offer Alternative Options for Retail Investors

Mortgage-backed real estate investment firm Aspen Funds recently announced that it will be offering alternative investment options for retail investors. Due to rising rates and recessionary concerns, most asset classes have seen steep drops this year. These losses have increased the demand for alternative investment options for investors. Previously, alternative investments were only available to accredited investors such as ultra-high net worth individuals and institutions, but more and more options are being offered to retail investors. While Aspen Funds hasn’t unveiled what type of alternative investment products it will be offering, the company focuses on assets such as mortgage notes, multi-family apartments, self-storage, and industrial real estate. The firm was started after the financial crash in 2008 and 2009 due to the demand for alternative options, so it would make sense in the current market environment to expand its offerings.

Finsum: Due to the current volatility in the market, there is a greater need than ever for alternative investment options for retail investors and Aspen Funds is looking to fill the void with a suite of upcoming alternative products.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.