Aspen (AZPN) to Report Q1 Earnings: What to Expect

Aspen Technology AZPN is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Oct 26.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.23 per share, indicating an increase of 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $228 million, suggesting an increase of 67.6% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.

The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.2%, on average. In the past year, shares of the company have increased 56.9% against the industry’s decline of 64.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors to Note

Higher demand for Aspen Technology’s asset optimization and management software solutions and Asset Performance Management suite is likely to have positively impacted the top-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Also, a strong pipeline of bookings is likely to have acted as a tailwind.

Recently, Aspen Technology announced that India-based ACME Group had selected AspenTech’s Performance Engineering solution to design the hydrolysis process and optimize assets at the green hydrogen and green ammonia plant in Rajasthan.

The company is expected to benefit from the rapid adoption of cloud-based solutions, integration with big data analytics, increased proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT), and increased investment in software.

In the quarter under review, Aspen Technology’s AspenTech’s Artificial IoT solutions, including Aspen InfoPlus.21 and aspenONE Process Explorer, were leveraged by another India-based company Birla Carbon to scale enterprise visibility across nine manufacturing sites globally.

In the last-reported quarter, the company completed the merger involving the integration of Emerson's OSI Inc. and GSS businesses with Aspen. Aspen plans to leverage OSI’s digital grid management product portfolio to develop its transmission and distribution offering to support power grid modernization and ensure grid reliability. These are likley to have a positive impact on the top line for the third quarter.

Also, the Subsurface Science and Engineering business segment is likely to have helped the company to tap growing markets, such as carbon capture and sequestration and geothermal energy. Increasing sustainability capex investments toward implementing projects in low-carbon energy space like hydrogen, carbon capture and sequestration, solar, biofuels and wind, among others, bode well.

However, protracted supply chain troubles, uncertainty prevailing over global macroeconomic conditions and inflationary pressure might have weighed on the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.

Aspen Technology, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Aspen Technology, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Aspen Technology, Inc. Quote

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict earnings beat for Aspen Technology this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.

Aspen Technology has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.





