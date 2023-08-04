Aspen (AZPN) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Aspen Technology AZPN reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $2.13 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.19. AZPN reported non-GAAP earnings of $2.55 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $320.6 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%. The company reported revenues of $238.9 million in the prior-year quarter. The year-over-year growth was driven by solid momentum across all business segments.

Quarter in Detail

License’s revenues (69.5% of revenues) were up 24.3% year over year to $222.8 million.



Maintenance’s revenues (25.8%) rose 64.6% year over year to $82.6 million.



Revenues from Services and other (4.7%) surged 60.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure to $15.2 million.

Aspen Technology, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Aspen Technology, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Aspen Technology, Inc. Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter revenues for the License, Maintenance and Services segments was pegged at $230 million, $78 million and $16.68 million, respectively.



As of Jun 30, 2023, the annual spend (which Aspen Technology defines as the annualized value of all term license and maintenance contracts at the quarter end other than Open Systems International [OSI] and Subsurface Science and Engineering [SSE]) totaled $730.9 million, up 8.5% year over year and 2.7% quarter over quarter.

Margins

Gross profit increased to $225.1 million from the year-ago quarter’s $167.9 million. As a percentage of total revenues, the figure reached 70.2% from 70.3% reported in the prior-year quarter.



Total operating expenses amounted to $219.1 million from the year-ago quarter’s $128.8 million due to higher selling, marketing, general and administrative along with research and development costs.



Non-GAAP operating income totaled $148.9 million compared with $129 million reported in the year-earlier quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $241.2 million compared with $286.7 million as of Mar 31, 2023.



The company generated $113.6 million in cash from operations compared with $66.8 million reported in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP free cash flow was $111.5 million in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Fiscal 2024 View

For fiscal 2024, Aspen expects revenues to be at least $1.12 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.12 billion.



Non-GAAP net income is anticipated to be at least $6.51 per share. The consensus estimate is pegged at $6.16 per share.



Management projects Annual Contract Value growth to be at least 11.5% year over year and total bookings to be at least $1.04 billion.



Non-GAAP operating income is estimated to be at least $445 million while non-GAAP total expenses are suggested to be nearly $675 million.



Free cash flow is projected to be at least $360 million.



Aspen currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks worth consideration in the broader technology space are Badger Meter BMI, Salesforce CRM and Autodesk ADSK. Badger Meter flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 while each of Salesforce and Autodesk carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2023 earnings has gained 6.3% in the past 60 days to $2.86 per share. BMI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average surprise being 6.7%. Shares of BMI have surged 70% in the past year.



The consensus mark for Salesforce’s fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at $7.44 per share, up 0.3% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 19.3%.



CRM’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average surprise being 15.5%. Shares of CRM have grown 13.8% in the past year.



The consensus estimate for Autodesk’s fiscal 2024 earnings of $7.25 per share remained flat in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 24.3%.



ADSK’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average beat being 2.1%. Shares of ADSK have declined 8.6% in the past year.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.