Aspen (AZPN) Collaborates With Aramco to Reduce Carbon Emission

Aspen Technology AZPN has announced a collaboration with Aramco to help capital-intensive industries develop new solutions for Carbon Capture and Utilization.

Aramco’s subsidiary - Saudi Aramco Technologies Company - has licensed integrated modelling and optimization technology to Aspen. The technology was previously developed in collaboration with the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology.

The partnership is aimed at reducing carbon emissions and identifying the most viable pathway for carbon capture and utilization by considering economics, process design and operations constraints and carbon-dioxide reduction.

This will, in turn, help business owners to make evidence-based decisions and develop short, intermediate and long-range production and strategic plans to adopt carbon management strategies and achieve sustainability goals.

The technology also helps to develop case options and cost curves to evaluate the effects of fluctuating energy prices, carbon fees and cost of raw materials and goods.

Aspen Technology provides asset optimization software solutions that assist in optimizing process manufacturing by supporting real-time decision-making, predicting equipment failure and providing the ability to forecast and simulate potential actions.

The company continues to invest heavily in research and development as well as form strategic partnerships to meet sustainability goals.

In November 2022, the company announced the availability of its latest aspenONE software release - V14. It includes more than 100 sustainability sample models for the development of projects that reduce carbon footprint, like hydrogen economy, bio-based feedstocks and renewable energy.

Prior to that, the company announced that India-based ACME Group had selected AspenTech’s Performance Engineering solution to design the hydrolysis process and optimize assets at the green hydrogen and green ammonia plant in Rajasthan.

For fiscal 2023, Aspen expects revenues in the range of $1.14-$1.20 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.17 billion. Non-GAAP net income is anticipated to be $6.76-$6.91 per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $6.85.

Aspen currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the past year, shares of the company have returned 45.6% against the industry's decline of 59.2%.



