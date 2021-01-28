Aspen (AZPN) Beats Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q2

Aspen Technology AZPN reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $2.04 per share that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 64.5%. The company reported non-GAAP earnings of 68 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues of $233.7 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.9%. The company reported revenues of $126.01 million in the year-ago quarter.

Increases in total bookings, as economies reopened, aided year-over-year growth. In the quarter under review, the company signed one of its biggest renewal contracts worth $75 million with one of the largest global oil companies.

Total bookings were $274.4 million, up 144% year over year, driven by higher renewal activity.

Quarter in Detail

License revenues (77.1% of revenues) skyrocketed 148.7% year over year to $180.2 million.

Maintenance revenues (20%) increased 5.1% year over year to $46.8 million.

Services and other revenues (2.9%) declined 25.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure to $6.7 million.

As of Dec 31, 2020, the annual spend (which Aspen Technology defines as the annualized value of all term license and maintenance contracts at the end of the quarter) amounted to $604 million, up 7% year over year and 1.3% quarter over quarter.

Margins

Gross profit increased 98.6% year over year to $219.4 million. As a percentage of total revenues, the figure expanded 620 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 93.9%.

Total operating expenses climbed 3.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure to $70 million due to increase in general & administrative expenses.

Non-GAAP operating income of $162.2 million compared with $52.1 million reported in the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin was 69.4% compared with 41.4% operating margin reported in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $217.5 million compared with $317.5 million as of Sep 30, 2020.

The company’s total borrowings, net of debt issuance costs, stood at $300.8 million. The company also repaid $119.2 million on the outstanding balance on its revolving credit facility in the quarter under review.

The company generated $37.8 million cash from operations during the quarter under review compared with $36.5 million in the previous quarter. Free cash flow was $38 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

The company did not repurchase any shares in first half of fiscal 2021. However, the company intends to buy back $200 million worth of stock in the second half of fiscal 2021.

Encouraging Fiscal 2021 View

For fiscal 2021, Aspen Technology expects revenues in the range of $731-$760 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $729.04 million.

Further, annual spend growth rate for fiscal 2021 is expected to be between 6% and 8%, while total bookings are expected in the range of $805-$850 million.

Non-GAAP net income is anticipated in the range of $5.29-$5.58 per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $5.04.

Management projects non-GAAP operating income in the range of $418-$442 million. Free cash flow is anticipated between $265 million and $275 million.

