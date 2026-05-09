Aspen Aerogels Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) said it expects revenue to improve sequentially through 2026 despite a first-quarter sales decline, a temporary shutdown at its East Providence, Rhode Island, manufacturing facility and continued volatility in electric vehicle-related demand.

On the company’s first-quarterearnings call President and Chief Executive Officer Donald R. Young said Aspen experienced an “operational disruption” on April 8 involving an explosion in a high-temperature oven at its East Providence aerogel manufacturing facility. Young said the damage was confined to a specific area of the plant and that no employees were seriously injured.

“We currently expect a staged restart of operations to begin in May, subject to continued progress in our mechanical, operational and safety reviews, as well as ongoing coordination with local and state agencies,” Young said.

Young said the company has mitigated significant commercial impact so far by using inventory and capacity from its external manufacturing facility. He added that Aspen is working with that outside facility to strengthen supply flexibility for both its Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier segments.

First-quarter revenue declines as Energy Industrial falls short

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Grant Thoele said first-quarter revenue totaled $37.9 million, including $21.6 million from Energy Industrial and $16.3 million from Thermal Barrier. Total revenue declined 8% from the prior quarter.

Energy Industrial revenue fell 15% sequentially and came in below the company’s expectations. Thoele attributed the shortfall to customer demand constraints caused by “ancillary impacts from the conflict in Iran,” which created logistics and inventory challenges. He said the company’s supply chain and commercial teams have taken steps to reduce further disruption.

Thermal Barrier revenue was flat sequentially and in line with expectations, Thoele said. The company saw softer production volumes from General Motors as GM continued to reduce inventory, but Thoele noted that GM’s EV market share grew during the quarter.

Aspen also received $37.6 million in claim proceeds from GM during the quarter. Thoele said the payment is being recognized as revenue ratably through the end of 2027, with $3.5 million booked in the first quarter and about $4.9 million expected per quarter thereafter.

Gross profit was $4.3 million, representing an 11% gross margin. Thoele said the margin reflected lower production volumes that were insufficient to fully cover fixed manufacturing costs. Segment gross margin was 15% for Energy Industrial and 6% for Thermal Barrier.

The company reported a GAAP net loss of $23.7 million, compared with a net loss of $72.9 million in the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $12.7 million, compared with negative $18 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Energy Industrial growth outlook remains intact

Despite what Young called a “messy start to the year” because of the East Providence disruption and delivery delays in the Middle East, Aspen maintained its expectation for approximately 20% revenue growth in the Energy Industrial segment in 2026.

Young pointed to three growth drivers: subsea projects, LNG and natural gas infrastructure, and maintenance and turnaround work at refineries and petrochemical plants.

In subsea, Young said Aspen was recently awarded a second project deliverable in the third quarter. Along with an earlier win, he said the awards position the company in 2026 to be within its historical annual subsea revenue range of $10 million to $20 million.

For LNG and natural gas infrastructure, Young described LNG as “one of the clearest and most dynamic growth lanes” for Aspen. He said the company is seeing activity in the U.S. and Middle East move from market interest to executable commercial opportunities and is working with customers, EPC contractors and construction teams.

“We believe this supports our expectation that LNG related activity can approximately double in 2026 versus 2025 and provide continued momentum into 2027,” Young said.

Young also said deferred maintenance and turnaround activity remains an opportunity, as refiners have been prioritizing uptime and operating at high utilization. He said Aspen remains positioned to support customers as turnaround activity normalizes.

Thermal Barrier demand diverges between U.S. and Europe

Young said the U.S. EV market “remains in reset mode,” with EV market share appearing to settle around 5% to 6%. He said GM’s monthly EV market share this year has averaged 14.1%, suggesting a 2026 sales rate of more than 100,000 EVs. GM produced EVs in the first quarter and April at levels below current sales volume, reducing finished vehicle inventory, he said.

Young said Aspen expects GM to begin aligning production rates more closely with sales volumes, consistent with GM’s stated demand-driven approach. He also noted that GM has maintained its full line of EV nameplates and remains committed to long-term EV success, including in Cadillac, where EVs represented 28% of total sales in 2025 and more than 30% in the first quarter of 2026.

In Europe, Young said the backdrop is different. Battery electric vehicles now account for more than 20% of new vehicle registrations, and Aspen is seeing early production ramp-up among OEMs tied to its design awards. The company’s European Thermal Barrier revenue in the first quarter increased more than threefold from the prior-year period, and Young said that momentum could translate into 2026 revenue of $10 million to $15 million.

During the question-and-answer session, Young said it was too early to link stronger European activity directly to higher energy prices and a shift from internal combustion vehicles to EVs. However, he said EV market share gains in Europe have been building for some time, and OEMs tied to Aspen’s awards are beginning to benefit.

Second-quarter guidance calls for higher revenue

For the second quarter, Aspen expects revenue of $40 million to $48 million, representing 5% to 28% sequential growth. The company expects adjusted EBITDA of negative $10 million to negative $4 million.

Thoele said the guidance assumes GM production at an annualized rate of approximately 55,000 to 65,000 vehicles during the quarter, up from the equivalent of 43,000 vehicles annualized in the first quarter. He also cited an IHS Markit forecast calling for GM to produce nearly 100,000 vehicles in 2026, with more production weighted to the second half of the year.

Thoele cautioned that the East Providence incident is creating near-term cost pressure from expedited freight, repair costs and inventory builds across both the company’s East Providence facility and external manufacturing facility. He said those costs will be elevated in the second quarter and potentially the third quarter.

Aspen ended the first quarter with $175.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, up from $158.6 million at the end of 2025. Thoele said the increase was driven by GM claim proceeds and an $8 million working capital benefit, partially offset by operating losses, capital spending and debt payments.

Thoele said the company expects less than $10 million of capital expenditures for the full year and approximately $26 million of scheduled debt payments. He said Aspen anticipates ending the year with a “strong net cash position.”

Strategic review supports current plan

Young said Aspen initiated a strategic review in the fourth quarter of last year after market changes and internal restructuring. He said the process examined strategic options, capital allocation and long-term shareholder value.

Young said the company concluded that its current approach remains the best path forward: scaling Energy Industrial, diversifying PyroThin thermal barriers, expanding into adjacent markets and continuing targeted research and development.

Aspen is also pursuing opportunities in battery energy storage systems. Young said the company is engaged in qualifications and commercial discussions with developers serving grid infrastructure, data centers and other high-reliability applications, and believes it can generate initial revenue in 2026.

About Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts, develops and manufactures high-performance aerogel insulation materials and custom engineered solutions. Founded in 2001 as a spin-out from Department of Energy research, the company pursued an initial public offering on the NYSE in 2014 under the ticker ASPN. Aspen Aerogels combines proprietary aerogel formulations with advanced manufacturing processes to deliver products known for their low thermal conductivity, lightweight construction and robust mechanical properties.

The company's product portfolio spans blanket insulation, boards, and custom shapes built around several proprietary brands, including Pyrogel, Cryogel and Spaceloft.

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