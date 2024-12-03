Aspen Aerogels put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) with 1,633 puts trading, or 4x expected. Most active are Dec-24 14 puts and 12/6 weekly 15 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 1,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 4.16, while ATM IV is up nearly 6 points on the day. Earnings are expected on February 10th.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ASPN:
- Aspen Aerogels price target lowered to $32 from $38 at Seaport Research
- Aspen Aerogels price target lowered to $25 from $27 at Barclays
- Aspen Aerogels price target lowered to $31 from $36 at Roth MKM
- Aspen Aerogels price target lowered to $30 from $41 at TD Cowen
- Aspen Aerogels price target lowered to $28 from $33 at Canaccord
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.