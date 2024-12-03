Aspen Aerogels put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) with 1,633 puts trading, or 4x expected. Most active are Dec-24 14 puts and 12/6 weekly 15 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 1,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 4.16, while ATM IV is up nearly 6 points on the day. Earnings are expected on February 10th.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ASPN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.