ASPN

Aspen Aerogels Prices Public Offering Of 4.25 Mln Shares At $20.00/shr

October 21, 2024 — 11:21 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) said it priced its underwritten public offering of 4.25 million shares of its common stock at $20.00 per share.

In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 637,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The company expects the gross proceeds from the offering to be approximately $85 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, and excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares of common stock.

The offering is expected to close on October 23, 2024.

Aspen plans to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital, capital expenditures and general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

ASPN closed Monday's regular trading at $21.33 down $0.27 or 1.25%. In the after-hours trading, the stock further dropped $0.88 or 4.13%.

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
