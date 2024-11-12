Aspen Aerogels price target lowered to $25 from $27 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) to $25 from $27 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company reported “another impressive quarter” and a 50% raise to its 2024 EBITDA guide provide further evidence this is one of the best new energy stories, “and it’s just getting started,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ASPN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.