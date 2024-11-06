Aspen Aerogels options imply 16.6% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) is 1.3x normal with calls leading puts 19:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 16.6%, or $2.79, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 13.4%.
