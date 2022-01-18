Aspen Aerogels, Inc.'s (NYSE:ASPN) stock has plunged to US$38.24, but insiders may have sold too soon at an even lower price of US$32.93

Despite the fact that Aspen Aerogels, Inc.'s (NYSE:ASPN) value has dropped 12% in the last week insiders who sold US$262k worth of stock in the past 12 months have had less success. Insiders might have been better off holding onto their shares, given that the average selling price of US$32.93 is still below the current share price.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Aspen Aerogels

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior Vice President of Operations & Strategic Development, Gregg Landes, sold US$202k worth of shares at a price of US$37.01 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$38.24, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 12% of Gregg Landes's holding.

Aspen Aerogels insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ASPN Insider Trading Volume January 18th 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Aspen Aerogels Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 4.8% of Aspen Aerogels shares, worth about US$60m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Aspen Aerogels Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Aspen Aerogels insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of Aspen Aerogels insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Aspen Aerogels (1 is a bit concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.