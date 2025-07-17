Aspen Aerogels, Inc. Schedules Q2 2025 Financial Results Conference Call for August 7, 2025

Aspen Aerogels will discuss Q2 2025 results on August 7, 2025, via conference call and webcast.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. announced that its President and CEO, Don Young, and CFO, Ricardo C. Rodriguez, will discuss the company's financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, during a conference call on August 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The financial results will be released before the market opens on the same day. Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing the provided numbers or by accessing the live webcast on Aspen's website. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available for about a year. Aspen Aerogels is recognized for its sustainable technology solutions and products like PyroThin®, Cryogel®, and Pyrogel®, targeting markets in electric vehicles and energy infrastructure. The company is based in Northborough, Massachusetts.

Announcement of a scheduled conference call to discuss financial results indicates transparency and engagement with shareholders.

Release of quarterly financial results before market opens may positively influence investor confidence and trading activities.

Company highlights its role as a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, positioning itself favorably within growing market trends.

Introduction of products that address critical challenges in the EV market showcases innovation and potential for revenue growth in high-demand sectors.

The announcement of the financial results conference call may signal that the company is under increased scrutiny regarding its financial performance, potentially indicating prior disappointing results.



The release lacks specific details about the financial performance for the second quarter, which could raise concerns among investors about transparency and forthcoming results.



Highlighting the need to partner with industry leaders for leveraging their technology may imply a lack of self-sufficient growth or competitiveness in the market.

When will Aspen Aerogels announce its financial results?

Aspen Aerogels will announce its financial results for Q2 on August 7, 2025, before the market opens.

How can I join the Aspen Aerogels conference call?

To join, dial +1 (404) 975-4839 domestically or +1 (929) 526-1599 internationally and use conference ID “548576”.

What time is the Aspen Aerogels conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for August 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Where can I find the webcast of the conference call?

The live webcast will be available on the Investors section of Aspen’s website at www.aerogel.com.

How long will the conference call replay be available?

The replay of the conference call will be available for approximately one year on the Investor Relations section of Aspen's website.

$ASPN Insider Trading Activity

$ASPN insiders have traded $ASPN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASPN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONALD R YOUNG (President and CEO) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $107,000

$ASPN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 120 institutional investors add shares of $ASPN stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ASPN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ASPN in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/19/2025

Roth MKM issued a "Buy" rating on 02/14/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/14/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 02/14/2025

$ASPN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ASPN recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ASPN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Anderson from Barclays set a target price of $7.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Ryan Pfingst from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $22.0 on 02/19/2025

on 02/19/2025 Eric Stine from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $18.0 on 02/14/2025

on 02/14/2025 Chip Moore from Roth MKM set a target price of $16.0 on 02/14/2025

on 02/14/2025 George Gianarikas from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $15.0 on 02/14/2025

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) (“Aspen” or the "Company") today announced that Don Young, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Ricardo C. Rodriguez, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, expect to discuss the Company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, during a conference call scheduled for Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Company also expects to release its quarterly financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7, 2025.





Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (404) 975-4839 (domestic) or +1 (929) 526-1599 (international) and referencing conference ID “548576” a few minutes before 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 7, 2025. In addition, the conference call and an accompanying slide presentation will be available live as a listen-only webcast hosted on the Investors section of Aspen’s website,





www.aerogel.com





.





A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Aspen website at





www.aerogel.com





, where it will remain available for approximately one year after the conference call.







About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.







Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions. The Company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility and clean energy. Aspen's PyroThin® products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle (“EV”) market. The Company's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its Aerogel Technology Platform® into additional high-value markets. Aspen is headquartered in Northborough, Mass. For more information, please visit





www.aerogel.com





.







Investor Relations & Media Contacts:







Neal Baranosky





Phone: (508) 691-1111 x 8









nbaranosky@aerogel.com









Georg Venturatos / Patrick Hall





Gateway Group









ASPN@gateway-grp.com









Phone: (949) 574-3860



