ASPEN AEROGELS Earnings Results: $ASPN Reports Quarterly Earnings

ASPEN AEROGELS ($ASPN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, beating estimates of -$0.07 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $78,720,000, missing estimates of $84,400,624 by $-5,680,624.
ASPEN AEROGELS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 151 institutional investors add shares of ASPEN AEROGELS stock to their portfolio, and 122 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 2,824,823 shares (-69.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,558,897
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,550,857 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,304,181
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,703,151 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,233,433
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P removed 1,619,320 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,237,521
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,588,632 shares (+4757.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,872,948
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC added 1,393,213 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,551,370
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,104,549 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,122,042
