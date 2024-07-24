Is Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Aspen Aerogels is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 90 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aspen Aerogels is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASPN's full-year earnings has moved 173.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ASPN has moved about 54.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 15.8%. As we can see, Aspen Aerogels is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

PulteGroup (PHM) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 21.8%.

Over the past three months, PulteGroup's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aspen Aerogels belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 16.2% so far this year, so ASPN is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, PulteGroup belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #49. The industry has moved +18.6% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Aspen Aerogels and PulteGroup as they could maintain their solid performance.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.