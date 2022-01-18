Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc (Symbol: ASPN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.08, changing hands as low as $37.15 per share. Aspen Aerogels Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASPN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASPN's low point in its 52 week range is $16.33 per share, with $65.9861 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.73.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.