Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Price Target Increased by 51.19% to 6.48

The average one-year price target for Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) has been revised to $6.48 / share. This is an increase of 51.19% from the prior estimate of $4.28 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.00% from the latest reported closing price of $5.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 179 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aspen Aerogels. This is an decrease of 159 owner(s) or 47.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASPN is 0.06%, an increase of 50.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.08% to 71,429K shares. The put/call ratio of ASPN is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kim holds 12,280K shares representing 14.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii holds 4,395K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management holds 4,352K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,440K shares , representing an increase of 20.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASPN by 73.53% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,436K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company.

George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 3,167K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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