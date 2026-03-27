Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Price Target Decreased by 35.38% to 4.28

The average one-year price target for Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) has been revised to $4.28 / share. This is a decrease of 35.38% from the prior estimate of $6.63 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.26% from the latest reported closing price of $3.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aspen Aerogels. This is an decrease of 179 owner(s) or 46.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASPN is 0.05%, an increase of 61.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.52% to 69,920K shares. The put/call ratio of ASPN is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kim holds 12,280K shares representing 14.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii holds 4,395K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management holds 4,352K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,440K shares , representing an increase of 20.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASPN by 73.53% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,130K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,222K shares , representing an increase of 70.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASPN by 42.91% over the last quarter.

George Kaiser Family Foundation holds 3,167K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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