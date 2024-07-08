Is Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Aspen Aerogels is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 90 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aspen Aerogels is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASPN's full-year earnings has moved 179.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ASPN has returned about 50.2% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 2.8%. This means that Aspen Aerogels is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Construction sector, Quanta Services (PWR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 17%.

The consensus estimate for Quanta Services' current year EPS has increased 0.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Aspen Aerogels is a member of the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4% so far this year, so ASPN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Quanta Services, however, belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #50. The industry has moved +18.7% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Aspen Aerogels and Quanta Services. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.