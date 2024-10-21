News & Insights

Aspen Aerogels announces 4.25M share common stock offering

October 21, 2024 — 04:20 pm EDT

Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 4.25M shares of its common stock. Aspen intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital, capital expenditures and general corporate purposes. Goldman Sachs & Co. and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

