ASPEED Technology (TPEX:5274) Price Target Increased by 19.34% to 7,629.60

The average one-year price target for ASPEED Technology (TPEX:5274) has been revised to NT$7,629.60 / share. This is an increase of 19.34% from the prior estimate of NT$6,392.92 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of NT$6,666.00 to a high of NT$8,662.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 66.59% from the latest reported closing price of NT$4,580.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASPEED Technology. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5274 is 0.65%, an increase of 8.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.69% to 4,473K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 438K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 433K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5274 by 51.38% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 398K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 389K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5274 by 45.86% over the last quarter.

FEMKX - Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 338K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 274K shares , representing an increase of 18.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5274 by 70.18% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 261K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TSEMX - Touchstone Sands Capital Emerging Markets Growth Fund Class Y holds 202K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares , representing an increase of 13.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5274 by 89.70% over the last quarter.

