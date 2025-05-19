ASP Isotopes Inc. and TerraPower Enter Agreements for Uranium Enrichment Facility and HALEU Supply

ASP Isotopes and TerraPower announced agreements for a loan to build a uranium enrichment facility and supply HALEU for future projects.

ASP Isotopes Inc. has announced a partnership with TerraPower, highlighted by a loan agreement to finance the construction of a new uranium enrichment facility in Pelindaba, South Africa, which will produce High Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU). The facility aims to begin initial production by 2027, contingent on obtaining necessary permits, and will create hundreds of jobs. Additionally, the agreement includes a supply contract for HALEU to support TerraPower's Natrium Plant project in Wyoming, with a longer-term supply commitment spanning ten years. ASP Isotopes is also exploring further collaboration opportunities with TerraPower for developing uranium enrichment facilities in the United States. The implementation of innovative enrichment technologies is expected to lower costs and production timelines compared to traditional methods.

Loan agreement with TerraPower provides conditional financing to support the construction of a new uranium enrichment facility in South Africa, indicating strong strategic partnerships.

Expected production of high assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) at the new facility will address global supply chain challenges for nuclear fuel, presenting the company as a key player in the market.

The facility is projected to create hundreds of full-time operational jobs and support thousands of additional jobs across a nationwide manufacturing supply chain, highlighting its economic impact.

Long-term supply agreements with TerraPower for HALEU demonstrate confidence in the company's proprietary enrichment technologies and long-term strategic planning.

Company's reliance on a conditional loan agreement may indicate financial instability or uncertainty about funding for the construction of the new uranium enrichment facility.

Actual construction and operation of the enrichment facility are subject to the receipt of permits and licenses, introducing regulatory risk that could delay or prevent project execution.

Company's forward-looking statements highlight inherent uncertainties and risks that may impact future operations and financial performance, suggesting potential volatility for investors.

What is the purpose of the loan agreement with TerraPower?

The loan agreement supports the construction of a new uranium enrichment facility in South Africa.

What is High Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU)?

HALEU is uranium that has a higher concentration of U-235 used for advanced nuclear fuel applications.

When will the new uranium enrichment facility start production?

The facility is expected to begin initial HALEU production in 2027, pending regulatory approvals.

How long is the HALEU supply agreement with TerraPower?

The supply agreement is a 10-year commitment, starting in 2028 and running through 2037.

What technologies does ASP Isotopes use for isotope enrichment?

ASP Isotopes employs the Aerodynamic Separation Process and Quantum Enrichment Process for isotope enrichment.

$ASPI Insider Trading Activity

$ASPI insiders have traded $ASPI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ASPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL ELLIOT MANN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 950,000 shares for an estimated $5,326,396 .

. ROBERT AINSCOW (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,121,346.

$ASPI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $ASPI stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Loan Agreement with TerraPower provides a term loan subject to conditions to support construction of a new uranium enrichment facility at Pelindaba, South Africa.























Supply Agreement supports the supply of HALEU for the first fuel core for TerraPower’s Natrium Plant in Wyoming and contemplates the supply of HALEU over a 10-year period.























The Parties have also agreed to explore opportunities for ASPI or its affiliates to work with TerraPower to develop uranium enrichment production facilities within the United States.











WASHINGTON, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASP Isotopes Inc. NASDAQ: ASPI ("ASP Isotopes” or the “Company”), an advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes for the production of isotopes for use in multiple industries, today announced that the Company and certain of its subsidiaries have entered into multiple definitive agreements with TerraPower, a US nuclear innovation company, related to financing support for the construction of a new uranium enrichment facility capable of producing High Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU); and the future supply of HALEU to TerraPower, as a customer.







Loan Agreement







The Loan Agreement provides conditional commitments from TerraPower to the Company through one of its wholly-owned U.S.-based subsidiaries (“Borrower”) for a multiple advance term loan to partially finance a proposed new uranium enrichment facility at Pelindaba, South Africa, which is designed to produce commercial quantities of HALEU. The Company is also in discussions with a number of financial institutions to provide additional capital for the construction of this HALEU production facility, and all such additional funding for this facility is expected to be non-dilutive to ASPI shareholders and QLE convertible noteholders.





The Company intends to construct its initial HALEU production facility at Pelindaba, subject to the receipt of all required permits and licenses to begin enrichment of uranium in South Africa. Pelindaba is South Africa’s main nuclear research center, the headquarters of Necsa (South African Nuclear Energy Corporation) and is the home of the 20MW research nuclear reactor, SAFARI-1.





The new uranium enrichment facility is designed to produce HALEU with an annual output of approximately 15 MTU of HALEU. The facility is expected to commence initial production of HALEU in 2027, subject to the receipt of all required permits and licenses to begin enrichment of uranium in South Africa, and is anticipated to create hundreds of full-time operational jobs and support thousands of additional jobs across a nationwide manufacturing supply chain. Concurrently, the Company and TerraPower have entered into a mutual commitment to explore further opportunities to develop uranium enrichment production facilities in the United States.







HALEU Supply Agreements







In addition to a loan agreement, the Company and TerraPower have entered into two supply agreements for the HALEU expected to be produced at the Company’s uranium enrichment facility.





The initial core supply agreement is intended to support the supply the required first fuel cores for the initial loading of TerraPower’s Natrium project in Wyoming





The long-term supply agreement is a 10-year supply agreement of up to a total of 150 metric tons of HALEU, commencing in 2028 through end of 2037.





The Company has two proprietary enrichment technologies – the Aerodynamic Separation Process and the Quantum Enrichment Process. The Company believes that these enrichment technologies can be deployed in a new HALEU facility for considerably lower capital costs, and in much less time, compared to the construction of a uranium enrichment facility using other known methods.





Over the last several decades, the scientists at South Africa’s leading Universities, and more recently at ASP Isotopes, have developed some of the world's most advanced isotope enrichment technologies. Nuclear fuel has one of the most severely compromised supply chains of any material in the world. The world is in urgent need of additional suppliers



Over the next several years our goal is to use our technologies to solve many of the supply challenges which currently exist,”



said Paul Mann, Chairman and CEO of ASP Isotopes, and Chairman and CEO of QLE. He continued “



Our commercial agreement with TerraPower will enable us to accelerate the construction of an advanced nuclear fuel facility. It will also mobilize hundreds of workers in local regions to build and operate the new enrichment plant and support thousands of direct and indirect jobs across a global manufacturing supply chain



About ASP Isotopes Inc.







ASP Isotopes Inc. is a development stage advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes to produce isotopes for use in multiple industries. The Company employs proprietary technology, the Aerodynamic Separation Process (“ASP technology”). The Company’s initial focus is on producing and commercializing highly enriched isotopes for the healthcare and technology industries. The Company also plans to enrich isotopes for the nuclear energy sector using Quantum Enrichment technology that the Company is developing. The Company has isotope enrichment facilities in Pretoria, South Africa, dedicated to the enrichment of isotopes of elements with a low atomic mass (light isotopes).





There is a growing demand for isotopes such as Silicon-28 for enabling quantum computing; Molybdenum-100, Molybdenum-98, Zinc-68, Ytterbium-176, and Nickel-64 for new, emerging healthcare applications, as well as Chlorine-37, Lithium-6, Lithium-7 and Uranium-235 for green energy applications. The ASP Technology (Aerodynamic Separation Process) is ideal for enriching low and heavy atomic mass molecules. For more information, please visit



www.aspisotopes.com



Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “might,” and words of a similar nature, but can also be otherwise disclosed. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others but are not limited to, the future of the company’s enrichment technologies as applied to uranium enrichment, the outcome of the company’s initiative to commence enrichment of uranium in South Africa and the company’s discussions with nuclear regulators, the outcome of the project contemplated by the MOU with Necsa, the expected value of our HALEU supply agreements and the outcome of the transaction contemplated by the definitive agreements with TerraPower, potential receipt of additional funding and effects on shareholder dilution, the plans for a secondary listing on the JSE, the commencement of supply of isotopes to customers, the construction of additional enrichment facilities, and statements we make regarding expected operating results, such as future revenues and prospects from the potential commercialization of isotopes, future performance under contracts, and our strategies for product development, engaging with potential customers, market position, and financial results. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside our control. Our actual results, financial condition, and events may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements based upon a number of factors. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or developments. You are strongly cautioned that reliance on any forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. There are many important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including the outcomes of various strategies and projects undertaken by the Company; the potential impact of laws or government regulations or policies in South Africa, the United Kingdom or elsewhere; our reliance on the efforts of third parties; our ability to complete the construction and commissioning of our enrichment plants or to commercialize isotopes using the ASP technology or the Quantum Enrichment Process; our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for the production and distribution of isotopes; the financial terms of any current and future commercial arrangements; our ability to complete certain transactions and realize anticipated benefits from acquisitions; contracts, dependence on our Intellectual Property (IP) rights, certain IP rights of third parties; the competitive nature of our industry; and the factors disclosed in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and any amendments thereto and in the company’s subsequent reports and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. No information in this press release should be interpreted as an indication of future success, revenues, results of operation, or stock price. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth herein and should not be relied upon.







Contacts







Jason Assad– Investor relations





Email:



Jassad@aspisotopes.com







Telephone: 561-709-3043



