ASOS upgrades sales and profit outlook on strong demand

Online fashion retailer ASOS on Wednesday forecast full year sales and profit significantly ahead of market expectations, saying it was benefiting from stronger than anticipated underlying demand.

It said revenue growth for its 2019-20 year was now expected to be between 17% and 19% with pretax profit in the region of 130 million pounds to 150 million pounds ($170-$196 million).

($1 = 0.7668 pounds)

