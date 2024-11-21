ASOS Plc Sees Significant Share Purchase by Key Investor

ASOS plc (GB:ASC) has released an update.

ASOS Plc has announced that Camelot Capital Partners LLC, associated with Non-executive Director William Barker, has purchased 150,000 ordinary shares, enhancing its stake to over 18 million shares. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflects continued confidence in the fashion giant known for catering to young, fashion-forward consumers globally.

