ASOS Plc Sees Major Share Acquisition by Investment Firm

November 19, 2024 — 04:47 am EST

ASOS plc (GB:ASC) has released an update.

ASOS Plc has announced a significant share acquisition by Camelot Capital Partners LLC, linked to its Non-executive Director William Barker. The investment firm purchased 381,673 ordinary shares, valued at approximately £1.38 million, on the London Stock Exchange. This move could signal confidence in ASOS’s market potential amidst evolving fashion retail dynamics.

