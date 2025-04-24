ASOS Plc Posts Narrower Loss In H1

(RTTNews) - ASOS Plc (ASOMY.PK, ASOMF.PK, ASC.L) posted a loss before tax of 241.5 million pounds for the 26 weeks to 2 March 2025 compared to a loss of 270.0 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 166.8 pence compared to a loss of 204.3 pence. Adjusted loss before tax narrowed to 69.5 million pounds from a loss of 120.0 million pounds.

First half revenue was 1.30 billion pounds compared to 1.51 billion pounds, previous year. Adjusted group revenue declined to 1.29 billion pounds from 1.50 billion pounds.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

