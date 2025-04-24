Markets

ASOS Plc Posts Narrower Loss In H1

April 24, 2025 — 03:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ASOS Plc (ASOMY.PK, ASOMF.PK, ASC.L) posted a loss before tax of 241.5 million pounds for the 26 weeks to 2 March 2025 compared to a loss of 270.0 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 166.8 pence compared to a loss of 204.3 pence. Adjusted loss before tax narrowed to 69.5 million pounds from a loss of 120.0 million pounds.

First half revenue was 1.30 billion pounds compared to 1.51 billion pounds, previous year. Adjusted group revenue declined to 1.29 billion pounds from 1.50 billion pounds.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.