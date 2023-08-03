News & Insights

ASOMY

Asos plc - ADR (ASOMY) Price Target Decreased by 15.66% to 6.84

August 03, 2023 — 02:20 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for Asos plc - ADR (OTC:ASOMY) has been revised to 6.84 / share. This is an decrease of 15.66% from the prior estimate of 8.11 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.09 to a high of 12.77 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.31% from the latest reported closing price of 5.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asos plc - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASOMY is 0.01%, a decrease of 78.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 52.73% to 14K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ASOMY / Asos plc - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 14K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares, representing a decrease of 111.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASOMY by 78.27% over the last quarter.

