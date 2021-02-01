ASOS Plc Acquires Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge And HIIT Brands - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ASOS plc (ASOMY.PK, ASOMF.PK, ASC.L) announced the acquisition of Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands. The deal values the brand assets at 265 million pounds. ASOS will purchase 30 million pounds of stock upfront to support initial trading.

ASOS plc projects incremental sales in fiscal 2022 to be broadly flat to fiscal 2020 acquired brand sales. The acquisition is estimated to be margin accretive. ASOS plc expects the acquisition to deliver a double-digit return on capital (post tax) in the first full year.

