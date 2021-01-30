ASOS nears deal for Topshop, Miss Selfridge at $411 mln -Sky News

Commodities

British online fashion retailer ASOS is on the verge of a deal to buy Topshop and Miss Selfridge from the administrators of British tycoon Philip Green's Arcadia Group for almost 300 million pounds, Sky News reported.

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - British online fashion retailer ASOS ASOS.L is on the verge of a deal to buy Topshop and Miss Selfridge from the administrators of British tycoon Philip Green's Arcadia Group for almost 300 million pounds ($411 million), Sky News reported.

ASOS could announce a deal as early as Monday, Sky said.

Arcadia went into administration in November, putting more than 13,000 jobs at risk and becoming Britain's biggest corporate casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ASOS and the administrators of Arcadia both declined to comment.

Meanwhile, British online fashion retailer Boohoo BOOH.L said on Friday it has entered exclusive talks with the administrators of Philip Green's collapsed Arcadia group over the purchase of the Dorothy Perkins, Wallis and Burton brands.

ASOS said on Monday it was in exclusive talks to buy the Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands from the administrators of British tycoon Philip Green's Arcadia Group.

($1 = 0.7294 pounds)

