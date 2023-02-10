ASOS names Sean Glithero as interim finance chief

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

February 10, 2023 — 02:14 am EST

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer ASOS ASOS.L on Friday named Sean Glithero as interim finance chief, succeeding Katy Mecklenburgh who leaves in May.

ASOS said Glithero, who has previously had roles at Auto Trader, Funding Circle and MatchesFashion, has already joined the company.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.