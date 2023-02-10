ASOS names Sean Glithero as interim finance chief

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer ASOS ASOS.L on Friday named Sean Glithero as interim finance chief, succeeding Katy Mecklenburgh who leaves in May.

ASOS said Glithero, who has previously had roles at Auto Trader, Funding Circle and MatchesFashion, has already joined the company.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

