ASOS (LSE:ASC) Price Target Decreased by 5.15% to 528.74

The average one-year price target for ASOS (LSE:ASC) has been revised to 528.74 / share. This is an decrease of 5.15% from the prior estimate of 557.47 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 161.60 to a high of 987.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.34% from the latest reported closing price of 418.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASOS. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 7.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASC is 0.07%, a decrease of 26.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.57% to 11,291K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 2,811K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,816K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 14.66% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,607K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 869K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANTUX - Non-u.s. Intrinsic Value Fund Investor Class holds 770K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 833K shares, representing a decrease of 8.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 60.16% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 700K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

