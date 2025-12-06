ASOS (LSE:ASC) Price Target Decreased by 10.50% to 323.48

The average one-year price target for ASOS (LSE:ASC) has been revised to 323.48 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 10.50% from the prior estimate of 361.42 GBX dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 212.10 GBX to a high of 630.00 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.38% from the latest reported closing price of 258.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in ASOS. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASC is 0.01%, an increase of 8.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.37% to 3,311K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 816K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 969K shares , representing a decrease of 18.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 16.60% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 508K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 621K shares , representing a decrease of 22.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 20.50% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 407K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 403K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 2.21% over the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 230K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 382K shares , representing a decrease of 65.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 33.95% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 174K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 225K shares , representing a decrease of 29.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASC by 26.16% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.