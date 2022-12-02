Markets

ASOS Interim CFO Katy Mecklenburgh To Leave; To Become CFO At Softcat

December 02, 2022 — 02:29 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ASOS Plc (ASOMY.PK, ASOMF.PK, ASC.L), a British fashion retailer, announced Friday that Katy Mecklenburgh, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will be leaving to take up a new role as Chief Financial Officer at Softcat plc.

Mecklenburgh will continue in her current role at ASOS for the next six months, in line with her notice period.

ASOS is in the process to appoint a new CFO, after Mat Dunn stepped down as CFO on October 31.

Dunn, the then Chief Operating Officer and CFO, stepped down from his roles as part of the restructuring of the Executive team. The company had said that Dunn would remain employed until December 31, 2022 to provide transitional support.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.