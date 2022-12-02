ASOS Interim CFO Katy Mecklenburgh To Leave; To Become CFO At Softcat

(RTTNews) - ASOS Plc (ASOMY.PK, ASOMF.PK, ASC.L), a British fashion retailer, announced Friday that Katy Mecklenburgh, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will be leaving to take up a new role as Chief Financial Officer at Softcat plc.

Mecklenburgh will continue in her current role at ASOS for the next six months, in line with her notice period.

ASOS is in the process to appoint a new CFO, after Mat Dunn stepped down as CFO on October 31.

Dunn, the then Chief Operating Officer and CFO, stepped down from his roles as part of the restructuring of the Executive team. The company had said that Dunn would remain employed until December 31, 2022 to provide transitional support.

