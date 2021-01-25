Commodities

ASOS in talks to buy Topshop, Miss Selfridge brands from Arcadia

Paul Sandle Reuters
Published
British online fashion retailer ASOS said on Monday it was in exclusive talks to buy the Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands from the administrators of British tycoon Philip Green's Arcadia Group.

ASOS said a deal, which would be funded from its cash reserves, was a "compelling opportunity to acquire strong brands that resonate well with its customer base".

